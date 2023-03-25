Real Good Food Company, Inc. Class A (RGF) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Real Good Food Company, Inc. Class A (RGF) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Real Good Food Company, Inc. Class A to post earnings of -$0.11 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $49.3 million. Last quarter, Real Good Food Company, Inc. Class A missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.28 on estimates of -$0.19. The stock fell by -8.47% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, RGF stock has fallen by -27.21%.

About Real Good Food Company, Inc. Class A

The Real Good Food Company Inc is an innovative, high-growth, branded, health- and wellness-focused frozen food company. It develops, markets, and manufactures delicious and convenient comfort foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients that are intended to be sold in the health and wellness segment of the frozen food category.

