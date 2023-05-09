RCEL Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Avita Medical Ltd (RCEL) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Avita Medical Ltd to post earnings of -$0.27 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $10.28 million. Last quarter, Avita Medical Ltd beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.21 on estimates of -$0.24. The stock rose by 36.53% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, RCEL stock has risen by 148.53%.

Is Avita Medical Ltd Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for RCEL stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $24.50, implying upside potential of 52.84% from current levels.

RCEL shares have gained about 195.21% in the past six months.

About Avita Medical Ltd

Avita Medical Ltd. engages in the development and distribution of regenerative and respiratory medicine and treatments. It operates through the following segments: Asia Pacific, Europe, and Americas. The Asia Pacific, Europe, and Americas segments involve in the sale of RECELL Devices. The company was founded on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Royston, the United Kingdom.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.