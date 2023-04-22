RBB Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Rbb Bancorp (RBB) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/24/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Rbb Bancorp to post earnings of $0.72 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $37.75 million. Last quarter, Rbb Bancorp beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.92 on estimates of $0.89. The stock fell by -2.81% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, RBB stock has fallen by -32.06%.

Is Rbb Bancorp Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for RBB stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $21.00, implying upside potential of 49.47% from current levels.

RBB shares have lost about -33.60% in the past six months.

About Rbb Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, Royal Business Bank, engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. It provides remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance, and a full range of depository accounts. The company was founded in January 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

