Rational AG (0FRJ) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Rational AG (0FRJ) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/28/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Rational AG to post earnings of EUR4.72 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at EUR287.48 million. Last quarter, Rational AG beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of EUR4.73 on estimates of EUR4.55. The stock fell by -9.99% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0FRJ stock has risen by 9.14%.

Is Rational AG Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0FRJ stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of EUR590.67, implying downside potential of -2.17% from current levels.

0FRJ shares have gained about 42.23% in the past six months.

About Rational AG

Rational AG makes and distributes cooking appliances used in professional kitchens. The company produces self-cooking appliances that use steam, hot air, or liquids to heat food combining conventional cooking systems, allowing for an automated meal-preparation process. The customers include restaurants, hotels, large-scale catering operations, and quick-service providers. Rational’s segments are reported as: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa), Americas (North and Latin America) and Asia. Their core market is Europe, generating more than half of total sales revenue.

