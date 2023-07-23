RANJY Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Randstad Nv Unsponsored ADR (RANJY) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/25/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Randstad Nv Unsponsored ADR to post earnings of $0.54 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $7.18 billion. Last quarter, Randstad Nv Unsponsored ADR beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.57 on estimates of $0.55. The stock fell by -6.59% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, RANJY stock has fallen by -2.75%.

About Randstad Nv Unsponsored ADR

Established in 1960 and domiciled in the Netherlands, Randstad is one of only three global recruitment providers, placing over 180,000 permanent candidates and 2.2 million temporary candidates annually. Randstad has traditionally been focused on the general staffing market, but has in recent years begun diversifying into the professional space, as well as in-house services, in which consultants work remotely from clients’ premises.

