Pre-Earnings

Quotemedia (QMCI) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Quotemedia (QMCI) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/31/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Quotemedia to post earnings of $0.00 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $4.65 million. Last quarter, Quotemedia beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.00 on estimates of $0.00. The stock rose by 5.88% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, QMCI stock has risen by 13.68%.

About Quotemedia

QuoteMedia, Inc. engages in the provision of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It operates through the following product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems. The Interactive Content and Data Applications product line consist of a suite of software applications that provide publicly traded company and market information to corporate clients via the Internet. The Data Feed Services product line includes raw streaming real-time market data delivered over the Internet or via dedicated telecommunication lines, and supplemental fundamental, historical, and analytical data, keyed to the same symbology. The Portfolio Management Systems product line comprises Quotestream, Quotestream Mobile, Quotestream Professional, and Web Portfolio Management systems. The company was founded by R. Keith Guelpa and Duane A. Nelson in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, AZ.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.

Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on QMCI

QuoteMedia Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification
Press ReleasesQuoteMedia Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification
5d ago
QMCI
QuoteMedia Announces 15% Revenue Growth for Q3 2022
QMCI
QuoteMedia Q3 2022 Financial Results and Investors’ Conference Call November 10, 2022
QMCI
More QMCI Latest News >

