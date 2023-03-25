PVH Corp (PVH) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

PVH Corp (PVH) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect PVH Corp to post earnings of $1.67 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $2.36 billion. Last quarter, PVH Corp beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.60 on estimates of $2.18. The stock rose by 9.43% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, PVH stock has risen by 3.12%.

Is PVH Corp Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for PVH stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $94.13, implying upside potential of 29.37% from current levels.

PVH shares have gained about 50.14% in the past six months.

About PVH Corp

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. The Calvin Klein North America and Calvin Klein International segment operates in North America; and Europe, Asia, and Brazil respectively. It sells its products under the brand names CALVIN KLEIN 205 W39 NYC, CK Calvin Klein, and CALVIN KLEIN. The Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International segment wholesales in North America; and Europe and China respectively. It consists of Tommy Hilfiger, Hilfiger Denim, Hilfiger Collection, and Tommy Hilfiger Tailored brands. The Heritage Brands Wholesale segment markets its products to department, chain, and specialty stores, digital commerce sites operated by select wholesale partners and pure play digital commerce retailers in North America. The Heritage Brands Retail segment manages retail stores, primarily located in outlet centers throughout the United States and Canada. PVH was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

