PSTG Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/31/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Pure Storage Inc. to post earnings of $0.04 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $559.8 million. Last quarter, Pure Storage Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.53 on estimates of $0.39. The stock fell by -15.14% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, PSTG stock has risen by 1.51%.

Is Pure Storage Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for PSTG stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $34.57, implying upside potential of 25.44% from current levels.

PSTG shares have lost about -6.45% in the past six months.

About Pure Storage Inc.

Pure Storage, Inc. engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

