PSMT Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Pricesmart (PSMT) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 07/10/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Pricesmart to post earnings of $0.85 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.1 billion. Last quarter, Pricesmart beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.02 on estimates of $0.88. The stock rose by 11.68% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, PSMT stock has risen by 24.98%.

About Pricesmart

PriceSmart, Inc. engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices. The Central America Operations segment f covers Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua. The Caribbean Operations segment includes Dominican Republic, Aruba, Barbados, Trinidad, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Jamaica. The company was founded by Sol Price and Robert E. Price in 1994 and is headquartered San Diego, CA.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.