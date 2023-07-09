PSKRF Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Protector Forsikring ASA (PSKRF) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/11/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Protector Forsikring ASA to post earnings of NOK3.13 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at NOK2.71 billion. Last quarter, Protector Forsikring ASA beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of NOK7.50 on estimates of NOK3.57.

Year-to-date, PSKRF stock has risen by 0.00%.

About Protector Forsikring ASA

Protector Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance and re-insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines of Business; Public Lines of Business (Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, and Finland) and Change of Ownership Insurance. The Commercial Lines of Business and Public Lines of Business segments offer all types of insurance to both markets except pension insurance. The Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, and Finland segment sells all types of insurance to both markets except pension insurance in aforementioned demographics. The Change of Ownership Insurance segment covers the seller’s responsibility for the estate’s material defects as specified by the sale of property law. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

