ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PBSFY) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PBSFY) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/28/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE to post earnings of $0.16 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.3 billion. Last quarter, ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.05 on estimates of $0.06. The stock rose by 0.45% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, PBSFY stock has risen by 3.93%.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment – whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios. The Commerce segment comprises digital commerce platforms in the fields of consumer advice, matchmaking, experience & gift vouchers, and beauty & lifestyle. The company was founded on January 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Unterfoehring, Germany.

