ProQR Therapeutics BV (PRQR) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

ProQR Therapeutics BV (PRQR) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/29/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect ProQR Therapeutics BV to post earnings of -EUR0.18 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at EUR956 thousand. Last quarter, ProQR Therapeutics BV missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -EUR0.34 on estimates of -EUR0.21. The stock fell by -3.03% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, PRQR stock has risen by 0.29%.

About ProQR Therapeutics BV

ProQR Therapeutics NV operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of Ribonucleic Acid RNA based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its initial focus is on the development of a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Daniel de Boer, Gerard Platenburg, Henri Termeer and Dinko Valerio on February 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

