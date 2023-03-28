Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PCSA) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PCSA) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/30/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.32 per share. Last quarter, Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.37 on estimates of -$0.34. The stock fell by -4.65% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, PCSA stock has fallen by -59.09%.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. It focuses on its product, PCS-499, which is an oral tablet that is a deuterated analog of an active metabolite of an already approved drug. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E. Bigora, Wendy Guy, and Chang Rung Chen on October 2, 2017 and is headquartered in Hanover, MD.

