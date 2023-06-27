PRGS Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Progress Software (PRGS) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 06/29/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Progress Software to post earnings of $0.90 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $169.78 million. Last quarter, Progress Software beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.19 on estimates of $1.05. The stock fell by -4.91% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, PRGS stock has risen by 8.06%.

Is Progress Software Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for PRGS stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $62.25, implying upside potential of 14.87% from current levels.

PRGS shares have gained about 7.99% in the past six months.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploy mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following business segments: OpenEdge Business; Data Connectivity and Integration; and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge Business segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers. The Data Connectivity and Integration segment focuses on the growth of the data assets of the company, including its data integration components of the cloud offering. The Application Development and Deployment segment generates net new customers for the application development assets of the company. The company was founded by Joseph Wright Alsop, Clyde Kessel and Charles Arthur Ziering in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.