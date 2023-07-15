Prairiesky Royalty Ltd. (PREKF) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Prairiesky Royalty Ltd. (PREKF) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/17/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Prairiesky Royalty Ltd. to post earnings of C$0.23 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$120 million. Last quarter, Prairiesky Royalty Ltd. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of C$0.24 on estimates of C$0.27. The stock fell by -3.17% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, PREKF stock has risen by 22.51%.

Is Prairiesky Royalty Ltd. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for PREKF stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $20.41, implying upside potential of 6.79% from current levels.

PREKF shares have gained about 14.85% in the past six months.

About Prairiesky Royalty Ltd.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd is the owner of subsurface mineral rights on a variety of royalty properties in western Canada. The company encourages third parties to develop these properties, while also seeking additional petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. Once PrairieSky has given a third party the right to explore, develop, or produce on its properties, the company collects royalty revenue from the development of petroleum and natural gas. Property arrangements can be contracted as lease issuances, farmouts, drilling commitments, or seismic option agreements.

