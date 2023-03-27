Power Solutions International (PSIX) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Power Solutions International (PSIX) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/29/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Power Solutions International to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $126.2 million. Last quarter, Power Solutions International beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.18 on estimates of $0.01. The stock rose by 59.46% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, PSIX stock has fallen by -4.05%.

About Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. It also offers turnkey power solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the industrial, construction, agricultural, and on-road markets. The company was founded by Gary S. Winemaster and William Winemaster in February 1985 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, IL.

