Pre-Earnings

Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Potlatchdeltic (PCH) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/24/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Potlatchdeltic to post earnings of $0.13 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $243.33 million. Last quarter, Potlatchdeltic missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.12 on estimates of $0.19. The stock rose by 1.70% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, PCH stock has risen by 9.69%.

Is Potlatchdeltic Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for PCH stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $52.67, implying upside potential of 10.23% from current levels.

PCH shares have gained about 12.37% in the past six months.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Resource, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Resource segment includes planting and harvesting trees, building and maintaining roads, hunting leases, recreation permits, biomass production and carbon sequestration. The Wood Products segment produces and trades lumber, plywood and residuals. The Real Estate segment markets and sells land holdings. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
