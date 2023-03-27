Poste Italiane SPA (0RC2) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Poste Italiane SPA (0RC2) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/29/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Poste Italiane SPA to post earnings of EUR0.20 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at EUR3.02 billion. Last quarter, Poste Italiane SPA beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of EUR0.35 on estimates of EUR0.30. The stock rose by 4.38% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0RC2 stock has fallen by -0.17%.

Is Poste Italiane SPA Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0RC2 stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of EUR12.00, implying upside potential of 30.29% from current levels.

0RC2 shares have gained about 20.57% in the past six months.

About Poste Italiane SPA

Poste Italiane SpA is an Italian diversified financial-services company. The company’s reportable segments are mail, parcels, and distribution; payments, mobile and digital; financial services; and insurance services. The mail, parcels, and distribution segment includes letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately. This segment generates the most revenue for Poste Italiane SpA. Geographically, the company has a presence in Italy, but also elsewhere in Europe, the Americas, and Asia.

