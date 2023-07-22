Posco (PKX) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Posco (PKX) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/24/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Posco to post earnings of $1.77 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $15.69 billion. Last quarter, Posco beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.07 on estimates of $0.87. The stock rose by 3.39% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, PKX stock has risen by 97.77%.

About Posco

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings. The Trading division exports and imports steel products and raw materials. The company was founded on April 1, 1968 and is headquartered in Pohang, South Korea.

