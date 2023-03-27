Polarity (PTE) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Polarity (PTE) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/29/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Polarity to post earnings of -$0.83 per share. Last quarter, Polarity beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.75 on estimates of -$1.21. The stock fell by -4.77% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, PTE stock has fallen by -4.53%.

About Polarity

PolarityTE, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, which focuses on discovering, designing and developing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences. Its products include SkinTE, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. The company was founded on May 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

