PNFP Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/18/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to post earnings of $1.63 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $412.2 million. Last quarter, Pinnacle Financial Partners beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.76 on estimates of $1.72. The stock fell by -2.82% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, PNFP stock has fallen by -17.42%.

Is Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for PNFP stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $70.86, implying upside potential of 17.77% from current levels.

PNFP shares have lost about -19.22% in the past six months.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also provides personalized services to small community banks, while seeking to offer the products and services, such as investments and treasury management. Its banking services include investment, mortgage, insurance, and comprehensive wealth management services, in its primary market areas of the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tennessee and Knoxville, Tennessee Metropolitan Statistical Areas. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G. Atkinson, Reese L. Smith III and Robert A. McCabe, Jr. on February 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

