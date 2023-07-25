PMT Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

PennyMac Mortgage Investment (PMT) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment to post earnings of $0.43 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $111.92 million. Last quarter, PennyMac Mortgage Investment beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.50 on estimates of $0.31. The stock rose by 5.69% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, PMT stock has risen by 21.37%.

Is PennyMac Mortgage Investment Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for PMT stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $13.90, implying downside potential of -1.70% from current levels.

PMT shares have gained about 2.09% in the past six months.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets. The Credit Sensitive Strategies segment includes investments in distressed mortgage loans, real estate acquired in settlement of mortgage loans, real estate held for investment, credit risk transfer agreements, non-agency subordinated bonds, and small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans. The Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment focuses on investments in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spread, agency and senior non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and the related interest rate hedging activities. The Corporate segment consists of certain interest income, management fee, and corporate expense amounts. The company was founded by Stanford L. Kurland on May 18, 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

