Planet Labs Pbc (PL) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Planet Labs Pbc (PL) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/29/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Planet Labs Pbc to post earnings of -$0.09 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $52.6 million. Last quarter, Planet Labs Pbc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.08 on estimates of -$0.13. The stock fell by -5.37% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, PL stock has fallen by -21.78%.

Is Planet Labs Pbc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for PL stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $8.25, implying upside potential of 134.38% from current levels.

PL shares have lost about -36.35% in the past six months.

About Planet Labs Pbc

