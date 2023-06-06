PL Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Planet Labs Pbc (PL) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/08/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Planet Labs Pbc to post earnings of -$0.09 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $52.92 million. Last quarter, Planet Labs Pbc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.08 on estimates of -$0.09. The stock rose by 0.85% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, PL stock has risen by 4.00%.

Is Planet Labs Pbc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for PL stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $6.79, implying upside potential of 45.09% from current levels.

PL shares have lost about -10.69% in the past six months.

About Planet Labs Pbc

dMY Technology Group Inc IV is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.