PKG Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Packaging Corporation Of America (PKG) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/24/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Packaging Corporation Of America to post earnings of $1.93 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.99 billion. Last quarter, Packaging Corporation Of America missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.20 on estimates of $2.27. The stock fell by -7.27% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, PKG stock has risen by 9.45%.

Is Packaging Corporation Of America Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for PKG stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $128.00, implying downside potential of -6.81% from current levels.

PKG shares have gained about 5.68% in the past six months.

About Packaging Corporation Of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on transportation assets, as well as rail cars, and trucks. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

