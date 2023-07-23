Pjt Partners Inc. (PJT) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Pjt Partners Inc. (PJT) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/25/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Pjt Partners Inc. to post earnings of $0.61 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $240.16 million. Last quarter, Pjt Partners Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.54 on estimates of $0.73. The stock fell by -8.09% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, PJT stock has risen by 6.25%.

About Pjt Partners Inc.

PJT Partners, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments. The company was founded on November 5, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

