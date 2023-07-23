PII Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Polaris Industries (PII) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/25/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Polaris Industries to post earnings of $2.21 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $2.14 billion. Last quarter, Polaris Industries beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.05 on estimates of $1.72. The stock fell by -2.22% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, PII stock has risen by 34.61%.

Is Polaris Industries Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for PII stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $119.17, implying downside potential of -11.32% from current levels.

PII shares have gained about 28.44% in the past six months.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Inc. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing powersports vehicles. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

