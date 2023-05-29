PHR Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Phreesia (PHR) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/31/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Phreesia to post earnings of -$0.75 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $81.16 million. Last quarter, Phreesia beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.72 on estimates of -$0.78. The stock fell by -7.74% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, PHR stock has fallen by -2.17%.

Is Phreesia Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for PHR stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $38.83, implying upside potential of 28.75% from current levels.

PHR shares have gained about 17.63% in the past six months.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. provides patient check-in solutions for medical practices. It provides solutions that transform the healthcare experience by engaging patients in their care and enabling healthcare provider organizations to optimize operational efficiency, improve profitability and enhance clinical care. Through the SaaS-based Phreesia Platform the company offers healthcare provider organizations a robust suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and a payments solution for secure processing of patient payments. Its platform also provides life sciences companies with an engagement channel for targeted and direct communication with patients. Phreesia was founded by Chaim Indig and Evan Roberts in January 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

