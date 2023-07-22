PHG Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/24/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Koninklijke Philips N.V. to post earnings of $0.29 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $4.89 billion. Last quarter, Koninklijke Philips N.V. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.23 on estimates of $0.14. The stock rose by 14.14% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, PHG stock has risen by 59.74%.

Is Koninklijke Philips N.V. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for PHG stock is a Moderate Sell, with an average analyst price target of $20.15, implying downside potential of -12.58% from current levels.

PHG shares have gained about 44.97% in the past six months.

About Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Founded in 1891 and based in the Netherlands, Royal Philips NV is a health technology company, which is engaged in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health.

