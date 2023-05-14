PGY Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/16/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Pagaya Technologies Ltd. to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $179.32 million. Last quarter, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.05 on estimates of -$0.07. The stock rose by 0.75% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, PGY stock has fallen by -20.64%.

Is Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for PGY stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $2.09, implying upside potential of 139.40% from current levels.

PGY shares have lost about -32.85% in the past six months.

About Pagaya Technologies Ltd.

