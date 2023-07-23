PFIS Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/25/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Peoples Financial Services Corp. to post earnings of $1.06 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $26.4 million. Last quarter, Peoples Financial Services Corp. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.04 on estimates of $1.02. The stock rose by 0.87% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, PFIS stock has fallen by -8.27%.

About Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co., which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans. The company also offers deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts. Peoples Financial Services was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.

