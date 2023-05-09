PERI Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Perion Network Ltd (PERI) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Perion Network Ltd to post earnings of $0.50 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $141.36 million. Last quarter, Perion Network Ltd beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.90 on estimates of $0.71. The stock fell by -8.44% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, PERI stock has risen by 34.42%.

Is Perion Network Ltd Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for PERI stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $40.20, implying upside potential of 19.15% from current levels.

PERI shares have gained about 46.89% in the past six months.

About Perion Network Ltd

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. It offers the following business solutions: Undertone, which connects brands to consumers using engaging creatives; Code Fuel, which enables developers to optimize search traffic and generate incremental revenue; MakeMeReach, an automated social management platform that help ad performance across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat; and Smilebox, a desktop and mobile applications. The company was founded by Ofer Adler and Yaron Adler in November 1999 and is headquartered Holon, Israel.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.