PEGY Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Pineapple Holdings, Inc. (PEGY) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Pineapple Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.11 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $16 million. Last quarter, Pineapple Holdings, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.06 on estimates of -$0.10. The stock rose by 11.97% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, PEGY stock has fallen by -37.72%.

About Pineapple Holdings, Inc.

