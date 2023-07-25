Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel to post earnings of $0.20 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $382.65 million. Last quarter, Pebblebrook Hotel beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.27 on estimates of -$0.42. The stock fell by -0.22% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, PEB stock has risen by 4.49%.

Is Pebblebrook Hotel Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for PEB stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $14.79, implying upside potential of 5.87% from current levels.

PEB shares have lost about -9.17% in the past six months.

About Pebblebrook Hotel

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, D.C. The company was founded by Jon E. Bortz on October 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

