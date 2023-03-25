Pear Therapeutics Inc (PEAR) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Pear Therapeutics Inc (PEAR) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/27/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Pear Therapeutics Inc to post earnings of -$0.22 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $4.68 million. Last quarter, Pear Therapeutics Inc missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.22 on estimates of -$0.21. The stock fell by -1.19% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, PEAR stock has fallen by -75.02%.

Is Pear Therapeutics Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for PEAR stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $3.67, implying upside potential of 1,166.39% from current levels.

PEAR shares have lost about -82.11% in the past six months.

About Pear Therapeutics Inc

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. it is formed for the purpose of effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business.

