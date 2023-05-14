PBEGF Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Touchstone Exploration (OTC) (PBEGF) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/16/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Touchstone Exploration (OTC) to post earnings of $0.00 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $8.5 million. Last quarter, Touchstone Exploration (OTC) beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.01 on estimates of -$0.01. The stock rose by 1.33% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, PBEGF stock has risen by 1.37%.

About Touchstone Exploration (OTC)

Touchstone Exploration, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Its properties include WD-8, Coora, Fyzabad, Icacos, Palo Seco, East Brighton, Barrackpore, San Fancique, New Dome, and Saouth Palo Seco. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

