PAYX Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Paychex (PAYX) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 06/29/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Paychex to post earnings of $0.97 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.22 billion. Last quarter, Paychex beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.29 on estimates of $1.25. The stock rose by 6.47% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, PAYX stock has fallen by -2.79%.

Is Paychex Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for PAYX stock is a Moderate Sell, with an average analyst price target of $119.56, implying upside potential of 8.05% from current levels.

PAYX shares have lost about -2.43% in the past six months.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. is one of the leading providers of integrated human capital management solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers human resource, payroll, retirement, and insurance services for organizations of any size, from startup to enterprise.

