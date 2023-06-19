Patterson Companies (PDCO) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Patterson Companies (PDCO) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 06/21/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Patterson Companies to post earnings of $0.70 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.66 billion. Last quarter, Patterson Companies beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.62 on estimates of $0.60. The stock fell by -0.15% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, PDCO stock has risen by 3.60%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc. engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides a virtually complete range of consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories. The Animal Health segment distributes animal health products, services and technologies to both the production-animal and companion-pet markets. The Corporate segment comprises general and administrative expenses, including home office support costs in areas such as information technology, finance, legal, human resources and facilities. The company was founded by John Patterson and Myron Fayette Patterson in 1877 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

