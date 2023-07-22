PAC Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (PAC) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/24/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico to post earnings of $2.93 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $447.02 million. Last quarter, Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.81 on estimates of $2.63. The stock rose by 1.25% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, PAC stock has risen by 28.60%.

Is Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for PAC stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $203.33, implying upside potential of 12.23% from current levels.

PAC shares have gained about 2.72% in the past six months.

About Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.