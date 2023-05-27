OTGLF Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

CD Projekt SA (OTGLF) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/29/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect CD Projekt SA to post earnings of PLN0.68 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at PLN176.8 million. Last quarter, CD Projekt SA beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of PLN1.34 on estimates of PLN1.10. The stock rose by 3.50% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, OTGLF stock has fallen by -16.79%.

Is CD Projekt SA Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for OTGLF stock is a Strong Sell, with an average analyst price target of $23.19, implying downside potential of -0.04% from current levels.

OTGLF shares have lost about -30.58% in the past six months.

About CD Projekt SA

CD Projekt SA is a holding company, which engages in the development of video games. It operates through the CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com segments. The CD PROJEKT RED segment focuses on videogame development. The GOG.com segment distributes global digital videogame. Its other activities include motion picture distribution and investment services. The company was founded by Marcin Piotr Iwinski and Adam Michal Kicinski in 1994 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

