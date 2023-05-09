ORTX Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Orchard Therapeutics to post earnings of -$1.61 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $6.01 million. Last quarter, Orchard Therapeutics beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.60 on estimates of -$2.08. The stock rose by 0.87% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ORTX stock has risen by 57.14%.

Is Orchard Therapeutics Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ORTX stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $18.50, implying upside potential of 217.32% from current levels.

ORTX shares have gained about 35.58% in the past six months.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies. Its portfolio includes Strimvelis, a commercial-stage gamma retroviral-based product for the treatment of Adenosine deaminase deficiency (ADA-SCID). The company was founded by Nicolas Koebel and Andrea Spezzi in August 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

