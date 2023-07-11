OrganiGram Holdings (OGI) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet

OrganiGram Holdings (OGI) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 07/13/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect OrganiGram Holdings to post earnings of -C$0.07 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$42.75 million. Last quarter, OrganiGram Holdings missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -C$0.08 on estimates of -C$0.08. The stock fell by -12.41% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, OGI stock has fallen by -50.31%.

Is OrganiGram Holdings Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for OGI stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $1.35, implying downside potential of -15.09% from current levels.

OGI shares have lost about -52.11% in the past six months.

About OrganiGram Holdings

OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. engages in the production and sale of medical marijuana. Its products include strains, cannabis oils, and vaporizrs. The company was founded on July 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Moncton, Canada.

