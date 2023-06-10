ORCL Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 06/12/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Oracle Corporation to post earnings of $1.58 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $13.74 billion. Last quarter, Oracle Corporation beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.22 on estimates of $1.20. The stock fell by -3.23% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ORCL stock has risen by 35.45%.

Is Oracle Corporation Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ORCL stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $110.15, implying upside potential of 0.27% from current levels.

ORCL shares have gained about 38.65% in the past six months.

About Oracle Corporation

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies. The Hardware segment provides hardware products and hardware-related software products including Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, operating systems, virtualization, management and other hardware related software, and related hardware support. The Services segment offers consulting, advanced support, and education services. The company was founded by Lawrence Joseph Ellison, Robert Nimrod Miner and Edward A. Oates on June 16, 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

