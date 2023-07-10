Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORMP) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORMP) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 07/12/2023.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc to post earnings of -$0.10 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $700 thousand. Last quarter, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.08 on estimates of -$0.08. The stock fell by -2.76% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ORMP stock has fallen by -72.02%.

Is Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ORMP stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $2.00, implying downside potential of -42.36% from current levels.

ORMP shares have lost about -65.98% in the past six months.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides. The company was founded by Nadav Kidron and Miriam Kidron on April 12, 2002 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

