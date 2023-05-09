OPTN Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Optinose (OPTN) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Optinose to post earnings of -$0.14 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $9.85 million. Last quarter, Optinose beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.17 on estimates of -$0.18. The stock fell by -2.11% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, OPTN stock has risen by 3.28%.

About Optinose

OptiNose, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

