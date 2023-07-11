OPS Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Opsens Inc (OPS) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 07/13/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Opsens Inc to post earnings of -C$0.03 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$11.51 million. Last quarter, Opsens Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -C$0.03 on estimates of -C$0.04. The stock rose by 7.83% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, OPS stock has fallen by -16.30%.

Is Opsens Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for OPS stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of C$3.50, implying upside potential of 127.27% from current levels.

OPS shares have lost about -12.00% in the past six months.

About Opsens Inc

OpSens Inc focuses on interventional cardiology, offering an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire which aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesions access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of over 100,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the United States, European Union, Japan, and Canada. OpSens is also involved in industrial activities in developing, manufacturing, and installing innovative fiber optic sensing solutions for critical application.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.