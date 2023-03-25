Opal Fuels Inc. (OPAL) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Opal Fuels Inc. (OPAL) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Opal Fuels Inc. to post earnings of $0.08 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $71.54 million. Last quarter, Opal Fuels Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.06 on estimates of $0.05. The stock fell by -6.24% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, OPAL stock has risen by 2.47%.

Is Opal Fuels Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for OPAL stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $13.33, implying upside potential of 88.81% from current levels.

OPAL shares have lost about -23.09% in the past six months.

About Opal Fuels Inc.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp II is a blank check company.

