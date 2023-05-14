tiprankstipranks
Pre-Earnings

ONON Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

On Holding Ag Class A (ONON) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/16/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect On Holding Ag Class A to post earnings of CHF0.09 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at CHF382.25 million. Last quarter, On Holding Ag Class A beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of CHF0.02 on estimates of CHF0.02. The stock rose by 26.38% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ONON stock has risen by 92.56%.

Is On Holding Ag Class A Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ONON stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $33.09, implying upside potential of 0.67% from current levels.

ONON shares have gained about 67.36% in the past six months.

About On Holding Ag Class A

On Holding AG is a premium performance sports brand rooted in technology, design, and impact. Its shoe, apparel, and accessories products are designed primarily for athletic use, casual, or leisure purposes. It does not manufacture the products or the raw materials and rely instead on third-party suppliers and contract manufacturers.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.

