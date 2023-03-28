OneSoft Solutions (OSS) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

OneSoft Solutions (OSS) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/30/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect OneSoft Solutions to post earnings of -C$0.01 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$1.52 million. Last quarter, OneSoft Solutions beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of C$0.00 on estimates of -C$0.01. The stock rose by 0.00% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, OSS stock has risen by 5.00%.

About OneSoft Solutions

OneSoft Solutions Inc is a company based in Canada. It is a provider of software solutions for select markets, all of which are developed using Microsoft’s new Cloud technologies. The company, through its subsidiary, has developed Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Cloud Platform and services including machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting and other data science components to assist pipeline companies in preventing pipeline failures. It operates in single reporting segment which is the sale of subscriptions to use its software and provision of software related services.

