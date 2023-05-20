Oneconnect Financial Technology Co Ltd (OCFT) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Oneconnect Financial Technology Co Ltd (OCFT) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/22/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Oneconnect Financial Technology Co Ltd to post earnings of -CNH2.22 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at CNH1.01 billion. Last quarter, Oneconnect Financial Technology Co Ltd beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -CNH4.80 on estimates of -CNH13.08. The stock fell by -5.50% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, OCFT stock has risen by 4.09%.

About Oneconnect Financial Technology Co Ltd

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions in China. Its solutions provide technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. The company was founded in December 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

